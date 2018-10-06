Saturday
Addiction Recovery Program, LDS Family Services general and phone-in meeting, 7:15 p.m., Ammon West Stake Center, 2055 Coronado St., 208-529-5276.
Addiction Recovery Program, LDS Family Services general meeting for women, 8 a.m.., Ammon West Stake Center, 2055 Coronado St., 208-529-5276.
Alcoholic Anonymous, 7 p.m., Bingham Memorial Hospital, Staley classroom, 98 Poplar St., Blackfoot, 208-785-4100.
Snake River Valley Chapter of National Federation of the Blind, 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, Idaho Falls Activity Center, 1575 N. Skyline Drive, 208-643-0764, 208-681-6686, streeter.sandy@gmail.com.