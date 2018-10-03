Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Acting class
Children 6-8 can participate in an auditioning and monologue class at the ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway. The class runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 25. The cost is $40, and registration is required at artitoriumonbroadway.org/theater-classes. Call 208-552-1080 or email artitorium@idahofallsarts.org for more information.
Gallery Walk
The Idaho Falls Gallery Walk is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Willowtree Gallery, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Eastern Idaho Photographic Society at the Idaho Falls Public Library, the ARTitorium on Broadway, Spare Room Press, the Willard Art Center and WAC Artist Studio. Admission is free. Visit idahofallsarts.org/idaho-falls-gallery-walk.
Museum Club
The Museum of Idaho’s bimonthly Museum Club is at 3 p.m. Thursday at 200 N. Eastern Idaho. “Dentistry Past and Present: How Oral Health has Evolved” is led by Dr. Justin Frandsen, DDS. Museum Club is a series of short discussions held on the first and third Thursday of the month for participants over 55. Admission is free for MOI members; the cost is $5 otherwise. Visit museumofidaho.org/museumclub.