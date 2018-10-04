Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Fundraiser
From 6-9 p.m. Friday, the Demin, Dinner & Dance fundraiser is in the cafeteria of Rigby Middle School, 290 North 3800 East. It is $10 per person or $25 for a family. There is live entertainment by the Old Time Fiddlers, a silent auction and a gun drawing. Proceeds help send children to Camp Perkins for their 2019 season. Visit tinyurl.com/ycuhdqpx, call Janet Bunnell at 208-745-6901 or email janet.bunnell@yahoo.com.
Art class
On Friday, the Farms, Fields and Barns art class starts. The class geared toward homeschooled students between 7-12 runs from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 26 at the ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway. The cost is $30, and registration is required at artitoriumonbroadway.org/art-classes.