AARP TAX-AIDE PROGRAM: Volunteers needed to provide free tax assistance, 208-589-1554.
ADVOCARE: Volunteers needed to help those who suffer from spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, etc., 208-745-1005, 208-745-6575.
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY: Volunteers needed for Reach to Recovery, Look Good…Feel Better and Road to Recovery, 208-422-0846, 800-227-2345.
AMERICAN RED CROSS: Volunteers needed for events coordination, training coordination, IT support, office support and local and national disaster response, redcrossidaho.org, 800-853-2570, ext. 702.
AREA VI AGENCY ON AGING VOLUNTEER OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM: Volunteer public advocates needed for residents in long term care settings. Training provided, 208-522-5370 ext. 1028.
ARTITORIUM: Volunteers needed to help with the day-to-day operations, lhill@idahofallsarts.org or call 208-357-4127 ext. 202.
ASPEN HOSPICE: Volunteers needed for patient and family support. Training provided, 208-529-0800.
AVALON HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE: Volunteers needed. Training provided, 208-419-0896.
AYUSA: Volunteers needed as host families for high school exchange students, 415-434-5545, ayusa.org.