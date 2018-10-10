AREA VI AGENCY ON AGING VOLUNTEER OMBUDSMAN PROGRAM: Volunteer public advocates needed for residents in long-term care settings. Training provided, 208-522-5370 ext. 1028.
ARTITORIUM: Volunteers needed to help with the day-to-day operations, lhill@idahofallsarts.org or call 208-357-4127 ext. 202.
ASPEN HOSPICE: Volunteers needed for patient and family support. Training provided, 208-529-0800.
AVALON HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE: Volunteers needed. Training provided, 208-419-0896.
AYUSA: Volunteers needed as host families for high school exchange students, 415-434-5545, ayusa.org.
BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU: Volunteers needed to help with special events, 208-523-9754.
BIRTHRIGHT: Female volunteers needed two hours a week performing free pregnancy tests and offering support, information and referrals, 208-524-8929.
BONNEVILLE HUMANE SOCIETY: Volunteers needed for thrift store work, playtime with animals and foster homes, 208-529-9725.
BRIO HOSPICE: Volunteers needed, 319-899-2148, 208-538-2223.
CANINE COMPANIONS FOR INDEPENDENCE: Volunteers needed to raise puppies and teach them house manners and basic obedience skills, 707-577-1700, caninecompanions.org.
CARIBOU-TARGHEE NATIONAL FOREST: Volunteers needed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Various shifts available, 208-523-3278.
CITY OF REFUGE MEN’S SHELTER: Volunteers needed for cooking, thrift store work and minor construction work, 208-552-5575.
COMMUNITY FOOD BASKET — IDAHO FALLS: Volunteers needed to move donated and purchased food between Idaho Falls facilities. Volunteers are also needed for distribution and shelf stocking, 208-709-3868.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE & SEXUAL ASSAULT CENTER: Volunteers needed for office assistance, the children’s program, the crisis line and fundraising. Background check required, 208-529-4352.
EAST HEAD START: Volunteers needed for East Head Start Program, working with 3- to 5-year-olds in the classroom with reading and writing, 208-524-1462, cstevenson@eicap.org.
EASTERN IDAHO PUBLIC HEALTH/EASTERN IDAHO MEDICAL RESERVE CORPS: Volunteers needed to assist our community during public health emergencies, volunteeridaho.org, 208-533-3145.
EASTERN IDAHO VISITORS CENTER: Volunteers 18 and older needed to assist between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Training provided, 208-523-1010 ext. 1.
EICAP/AREA VI AGENCY ON AGING SMP PROGRAM: Volunteers needed for Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) to conduct outreach in their communities, educating and empowering seniors to prevent Medicare fraud, 208-522-5391.
EMERGENCY HOUSING EXCHANGE: Volunteers needed to answer requests for emergency housing, 208-524-4321.
ENCOMPASS HOSPICE: Volunteers needed to support and spend time with hospice patients and families or provide administrative office duties. Training provided in Idaho Falls or Rexburg, 208-528-8100.
FAMILY SERVICES ALLIANCE: Volunteers needed for a domestic violence/sexual assault crisis line, 208-232-0742.