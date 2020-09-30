Question: How can I use my falling leaves to improve my garden and landscape?
Answer: The best way to improve any soil is to add organic matter. What better time to do it than when we have lots of organic matter falling from trees. Leaves can be tilled into the vegetable garden and annual flower beds. The leftover vegetable and annual flower plants also make excellent organic matter. Till them in with the leaves.
Leaves also make excellent mulch for winter protection around roses, strawberries, and perennial flowers. They break down into smaller pieces over winter and can then be cultivated into the soil.
Other good sources of organic matter include grass clippings, bark dust, saw dust, peat moss, coco fiber, and various commercial composts which usually contain bark and manure. Manure, although usually thought of as a fertilizer, does as much good for physical soil improvement as for fertilization. Even fresh manure can be added in the fall without concern for burning. Manure which has been stored near weedy areas can be a source for weed seeds. Bagged manure has been heat composted to kill weed seeds.
You can add as much as 3 to 4 inches of leaves, compost, or bark dust when incorporating it into the soil. Or you can add a smaller amount and do it yearly for gradual improvement.
Chopped leaves and grass clippings make excellent mulch for trees, shrubs and perennial flowers. Run your rotary lawn mower over leaves to chop them into smaller pieces before using them as mulch. I add an inch or two of chopped leaves and grass clippings in the fall around all of my permanent plants.
Why does organic matter improve soil more than sand, topsoil, or any other amendment? If you have a heavy soil which is hard to work, the organic matter makes air pores so water can flow easily into and through the soil. As microorganisms and worms use the organic matter for food, they produce sticky, glue-like compounds which aggregate clay soil into small particles up to pea size, which then act like larger particles. If you have sandy soil, organic matter has the ability to hold water and slow down its movement through the soil. Organic matter also holds onto nutrients so they can be absorbed by plant roots before they leach below the root zone.
Fall is also a good time to add sulfur to your soil. Soil and water in eastern Idaho are alkaline. Sulfur reduces alkalinity and makes most plants grow better. Sulfur can be incorporated into the soil when adding organic matter. It can also be applied to permanent plants such as trees, shrubs, and perennial flowers. I like to cultivate lightly around permanent plants to get the sulfur mixed into the top surface of the soil.
A yearly application of sulfur is very helpful to raspberries, strawberries, and roses. You can apply up to 5 pounds of sulfur per 100 square feet. However, I like to add a pound or two every year on a regular basis. I mix sulfur into the soil around all newly planted plants.