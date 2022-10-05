Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: Is this a good time to prune my plants? Is there anything I should avoid pruning?

Answer: Fall is a great time to prune most plants. They have become dormant, and deciduous plants have lost their leaves. This makes it easier to see where to make pruning cuts.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

