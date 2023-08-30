Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I saw a display of fall lawn fertilizer in the store. Is this a good time to fertilize lawns?

Answer: September and October are good months to fertilize your lawn. If it is in poor condition I would fertilize right away. If your lawn looks good now, you could wait awhile. Fertilizing later will give you a better carryover into next spring.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.