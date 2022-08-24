Question: I intended to do more landscape improvements this spring and summer. Is it too late for me to plant anything?
Answer: Although there is not much selection in the fall at big box stores, full-service nurseries and garden stores have a full selection of plants now. Planting container plants now will be just as good as spring, as long as you water the new plants frequently until they have established their roots.
Large selections of perennial flowers, ornamental grasses, ground covers, hostas, shrub roses, chrysanthemums and fall asters are available. This is an excellent time to establish perennial flowers so they will give full bloom next spring and summer.
You will find shrub roses that are resistant to diseases such as mildew and black spot and do not need repeat spraying. There are blooming chrysanthemums in a range of colors and sizes.
Ornamental grasses provide a low-maintenance way to add a lot of beauty to the landscape. This is the time when you can see ornamental grasses at full size and bloom so you can select just the right ones for your needs.
Now is a great time to plant chrysanthemums and fall asters to add color clear into the fall. Heuchera grows in shady areas with its colorful leaves.
Fall is also a great time to shop for trees and shrubs so you are able to see for yourself what the fall colors look like.
During hot weather, newly planted plants need daily watering for the first week and twice weekly watering for the first month. Apply enough water so it reaches the full depth of the root system.
Fall-planted bulbs will add color to your landscape early next spring. Bulbs have the greatest impact where they are planted in clusters of at least five bulbs. Avoid single-row plantings. Plantings of a single color or two colors look better than mixtures of color.
One of the best places to add bulbs is under existing ground cover plantings. Just dig holes at 4- or 5-inch intervals and insert bulbs. Don’t limit yourself to areas where there are existing beds. Create a new bed in front of a group of shrubs.
Daffodils are the most dependable and easily grown of any bulb. They are the most resistant to all kinds of pests and multiply in numbers from year to year. I particularly like miniature varieties for close-up viewing.
For the earliest bloom, you can’t beat crocus. They often bloom as the snow is melting.
Tall, majestic tulips are often the backbone of the landscape. If you have trouble with wind, plant some of the shorter tulips.
Hyacinths have the strongest fragrance of almost any flower. Plant them in areas where you get close enough to smell them.