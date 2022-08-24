Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I intended to do more landscape improvements this spring and summer. Is it too late for me to plant anything?

Answer: Although there is not much selection in the fall at big box stores, full-service nurseries and garden stores have a full selection of plants now. Planting container plants now will be just as good as spring, as long as you water the new plants frequently until they have established their roots.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you