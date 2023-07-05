Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: The older leaves are turning yellow on my tomato plant in a large pot. Also, my hanging baskets are looking a little off-color and are losing leaves. What do you think is causing this?

Answer: It sounds like you may be running low on fertilizer in both cases. Plants in containers have a more limited soil volume for their roots than those growing in the ground. Also, they are watered more frequently. The water dissolves the fertilizer in the container and carries it beyond the roots.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.