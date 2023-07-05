Question: The older leaves are turning yellow on my tomato plant in a large pot. Also, my hanging baskets are looking a little off-color and are losing leaves. What do you think is causing this?
Answer: It sounds like you may be running low on fertilizer in both cases. Plants in containers have a more limited soil volume for their roots than those growing in the ground. Also, they are watered more frequently. The water dissolves the fertilizer in the container and carries it beyond the roots.
The yellow leaves on the tomato plant are a dead giveaway that it needs nitrogen. When plants do not have enough nitrogen, they transfer it from the older leaves to the new growth.
I like to give additional fertilizer to most of my vegetables and all flowers in early July. I don’t fertilize vegetables that mature very quickly, like radish, spinach and lettuce. Instead, I make additional plantings so I can pick them over a longer period. Those that continue to bear fruit, such as tomatoes and squash get an additional fertilization with 16-16-16. Most flowers also get 16-16-16. I use Osmocote for all containers. It is a coated fertilizer that releases fertilizer gradually every time the plants are watered. This keeps me from washing most of the fertilizer out of the container in the first few waterings.
Make additional plantings of vegetables and flowers
As mentioned above, early July is when I make additional plantings of vegetables. Green beans take about 60 days to mature so I can pick them in early September. I make at least three plantings of radish, lettuce and spinach. I broadcast seed over a 1 square foot area for radish and 2 square feet for lettuce and spinach. I always cover seeds planted in the summer with bark dust or peat moss instead of soil to prevent crusting at the surface which makes it difficult for seedlings to push through.
This is also a good time to plant carrots and turnips for fall harvest. The entire cabbage family will take light fall frosts and can be harvested into October. This is also a good time to fill in holes in flower plantings with blooming plants in larger containers that are usually available now at full-service nurseries and garden stores. Remember, new plantings need daily watering until established.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.