Question: I am concerned about the effect of this hot dry weather on my flowers, vegetables and trees. How should I be watering and fertilizing them?

Answer: You have probably been watering your hanging baskets and other containers every day. Baskets in the sun may even need a second watering during extreme heat. Look for wilting or drooping leaves as an indicator. Whatever fertilizer you applied when they were planted has probably mostly been leached out of the soil. Now is a good time to make another application of fertilizer to your containers. If you have been using liquid fertilizer you can continue using it on a weekly basis. Even if you applied slow-release coated fertilizer such as Osmocote, it is probably also mostly used up. I use Osmocote, and I always make another application to my containers in July.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

