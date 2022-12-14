Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I was about to fertilize our indoor plants with lawn fertilizer. My wife stopped me and said, “You will burn them.” Isn’t it safe to use lawn fertilizer on indoor plants?

Answer: Lawn fertilizer and other outdoor fertilizers can be used on indoor plants if applied sparingly. The typical lawn fertilizer is about five times more concentrated than the typical indoor plant fertilizer. So, you would want to apply about one-fifth as much as the directions for indoor fertilizer.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.