All-America Selections, the national, non-profit plant trialing organization, has announced awards for five new vegetables after competitive trials across North America.
Two zesty peppers, a tomato, a winter squash and a personal-size watermelon are the winners.
Pepper wildcat is a hybrid cayenne pepper with extra-large, 2-3 ounce, fruits on a high-yielding plant. The fruit has nice thick, fleshy walls that are thicker than the comparisons.
Each 3-foot plant will produce about 20, 8- to 12-inch curved fruits that can be harvested at either the green or red stage. The fruit has a mild pungency. Wildcat has resistance to several pepper diseases. In our climate, it requires about 85 days from transplant to first harvest.
Pepper San Joaquin is a determinate hybrid jalapeno that sets most of its fruit in a short period so there is a generous number of fruits ready all at the same time. Fruit holds its firmness on the plant for a long period. It has medium jalapeno pungency. Thirty- inch plants are compact enough to be grown in a 5-gallon container. San Joaquin requires about 75 days from transplant to harvest in our climate.
Tomato zenzei is an early-maturing hybrid Roma tomato that produces a high yield of fleshy plum size tomatoes that are perfect for canning and freezing. It is resistant to several tomato diseases. Neat, compact plants produce 30 to 40, 4- to 5-inch oblong fruits per plant. Zenzei pepper can be grown in a container that is large enough for a cage. Five-foot plants take about 80 days from transplant to first harvest in our climate.
Squash kabocha sweet jade is a single-serving hybrid with 1- to 2-pound round green fruits and deep orange flesh. Sweet jade’s flesh is dry yet sweet and very flavorful whether roasted, baked or pureed. Plants produce high yields of fruit that is long keeping after harvest. Seed can be started inside just a month before outside planting. Vining plants spread to 6 feet. It takes about 100 days from transplant to harvest in our climate.
Watermelon rubyfirm is a small, personal-sized melon that is about the size of a cantaloupe. It has very sweet, crisp flesh. It is well adapted to the Western United States with our cooler night temperatures. This looks like it should be a watermelon we can actually mature in our short growing season. I recommend starting seeds in a sunny window a month before outside planting time. I plant two or three seeds per 4-inch pot and cover the pots with a clear plastic bag until the seed has sprouted. Water with warm water and place them in direct sun to get the warmth needed for quick germination. Rubyfirm needs about 90 days from outside transplanting to first harvest in our climate.
