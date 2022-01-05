Question: Are there vegetable winners in addition to the flower award winners for the coming year?
Answer: Two new tomatoes, a pepper, a leaf lettuce and an eggplant have been given awards by All-America Selections for 2022.
Tomato Purple Zebra is a plum size deep mahogany red tomato with green and purple stripes. It is sweet and acidic with interesting complex flavors. Fruits have thin skin. Plants are resistant to 8 different tomato diseases. Up to 150 three- to 4-ounce fruits are produced per plant. Requires about 85 days from transplant to first fruit. Can be grown in containers of 5 gallons or larger with support.
Tomato Sunset Torch is a small orange plum tomato with rose blush. The plant is an early maturing vigorous grower reaching 5 to 6 feet. Multiple disease-resistant plants produce up to 250 two-inch fruits. Overall better performance, less splitting and a mildly sweet, fruity flavor. Approximately 75 days from transplant to harvest.
Pepper Dragonfly produces beautiful purple bell peppers that have thick, sweet walls. This pepper turns from green into a purple fruit that is as delicious at the green stage of maturity as it is when fully purple and mature. The four-lobed fruits do not fade and if left on the vine, turn a beautiful, bright red color. Two to 3 foot plants can be grown in containers. Fruit size is about 3 inches.
Lettuce Bauer is a high-quality, high-yielding oak leaf lettuce with dark green leaves, dense heads and sweet, crisp leaves. Harvest at the baby leaf stage or grow into rosette-shaped full-sized heads. Make successive plantings at three to four week intervals for continuous harvest. Nice flavor with thick, crunchy leaf texture. Can be grown in containers.
Eggplant Icicle is a cylindrical, white eggplant with larger fruits than other white eggplants. The plant has fewer spines than most eggplants, making for a less painful harvest. It produces a nice yield while also providing fewer seeds. The large, durable and vigorous plants hold up to insect damage and the environment. Improved taste and texture.
Plants of new All-America winners are sometimes hard to find in the first year of introduction. Let local greenhouses and full-service nurseries and garden stores know of your interest in specific varieties in January so they can purchase seeds and starter plants for their own production. Seeds of all five vegetables should be available from mail and internet sources.