Question: Could you give me some suggestions for planting flowers in tubs and hanging baskets?
Answer: Make sure that your containers all have drainage holes. If you are reusing last year’s soil, loosen it with a hand trowel all the way to the bottom. Some people prefer to dump old soil into ground beds and start over with new potting soil. The best potting soils allow water to move into the soil quickly and have peat moss or other materials that hold moisture. Some potting soils contain slow-release fertilizer or water-absorbing crystals that increase the soil’s water holding capacity. If you buy crystals to add to your soil, make sure they are thoroughly mixed through the entire soil volume.
Decide where you are going to place containers and then choose flowers based upon their sun and shade requirements. Use shade tolerant varieties for containers that are placed where they get no direct sunlight or they only get a few hours of sunlight. Shade plants are best for containers that get only some morning sun. Use full sun plants where containers get at least a half-day of sun or get mostly afternoon sun.
Most nurseries and garden stores have a special section of potted flowers specially selected for containers. Many have trailing or spreading growth. Non-flowering plants with colorful leaves are often mixed in. A single upright plant is often added to the center of large tubs and pots to give some height.
Most plant labels indicate whether a plant prefers full sun, part shade or full shade. Some of the best plants for shady locations are pansy, viola, begonia, impatiens, lobelia, fuchsia, browalia, coleus, lamium and nierembergia. Variegated ivies grow well in the shade. For sunny areas, some of the most popular flowers include diascia, petunia, ivy geranium, lobelia, bacopa, calibrachoa (million bells), alyssum, lobelia, trailing snapdragon, trailing verbena, lotus and sweet potato vine. Some of the best plants for single variety containers are ivy geraniums, impatiens, hanging basket begonias, fuchsias, bacopa, calibrachoa (million bells) and trailing petunias. Some good upright plants for the center of large containers are salvia, dracaena spikes, snapdragon and ornamental grasses
Most of my tubs are mixed plantings. I like to plant at least two or three plants of each kind per container. I place like plants across from each other or at equal intervals around the container. I place plants so that their soil balls are almost touching each other to get a more immediate effect.
Because container soils are more porous and are watered more often, they require more fertilizer. If liquid or soluble fertilizers are used, you will need to feed weekly. I prefer to use long-lasting fertilizers, such as organics or coated fertilizers such as Osmocote. Even long-lasting fertilizers need a second application in mid-summer.