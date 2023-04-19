Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I want to get started early with my container flower plantings, but the weather has been so cold that I’m worried about possible frost damage. Also, what can I do to keep my containers from petering out before summer is over?

Answer: I often start early with container flowers. I just set them out on the patio with shade to get them started. I just open the door and bring them inside at sunset. Two bigger tubs are on an old wagon for easier handling. I have one raised planter bed that I just cover with a blanket if it looks frosty. This combination of cool days and warm nights gets them started faster than if they were left outside all the time.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

