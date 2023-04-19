Question: I want to get started early with my container flower plantings, but the weather has been so cold that I’m worried about possible frost damage. Also, what can I do to keep my containers from petering out before summer is over?
Answer: I often start early with container flowers. I just set them out on the patio with shade to get them started. I just open the door and bring them inside at sunset. Two bigger tubs are on an old wagon for easier handling. I have one raised planter bed that I just cover with a blanket if it looks frosty. This combination of cool days and warm nights gets them started faster than if they were left outside all the time.
There are several things you can do to improve the performance of your containers. If you are using last year’s soil, mix some water-holding crystals thoroughly into the entire soil. There is much less danger of damage if you miss an irrigation.
Another way to handle the irrigation problem is to set up an automatic system. You can purchase materials at most garden and hardware stores. I put one together that was hooked to my faucet and had three lines.
Mix Osmocote or similar slow-release fertilizer in the top inch of the soil. Organic fertilizers such as Milorganite are also slow-release. Even slow-release fertilizers will need to be supplemented after eight to 10 weeks. You can use the same fertilizer or supplement with liquid fertilizer.
I like to trim my plants at the same time I give them more fertilizer. Shortening some of the long, viney growth stimulates new growth. Even a little tip pruning will stimulate new growth.
Another thing that will improve performance is the careful selection of varieties to fit sunny or shady locations. Most plant labels indicate sun or shade preference. Some of the best plants for shady locations are begonia, browalia, coleus, fuchsia, impatiens, lamium, lobelia, nierembergia, pansy and viola. Variegated ivies grow well in the shade. For sunny areas, some of the most popular flowers include alyssum, bacopa, calibrachoa (million bells), diascia, ivy geranium, lotus, petunia, sweet potato vine, trailing snapdragon and trailing verbena. Some of the best plants for single-variety containers are ivy geraniums, impatiens, hanging basket begonias, fuchsias, bacopa, calibrachoa (million bells) and trailing petunias. Some good upright plants for the center of large containers are salvia, dracaena spikes, snapdragon and ornamental grasses. I normally limit my mixed containers to three or four varieties.
