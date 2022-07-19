Summer Corn and Tomato Salad

The recipe for this Summer Corn and Tomato Salad uses fresh ingredients bound together with lime juice and olive oil to create a light delicious meal. 

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

Summer heat calls for little exertion. It invites lazy days lounging under a canopy of shade with icy drinks clinking in perspiring glasses. Simple food, fresh and easy, requiring little preparation, is the way to roll.

Luckily this bountiful season produces an abundance of fresh vegetables and fruit at their peak, stand-alone delicious and requiring little manipulation to enjoy. The tables and stalls are stacked and lined at farmers markets with a cornucopia of fresh delights. If you have a garden, it can be tempting to stand in the middle of it, munch on its goodies and call it lunch.

