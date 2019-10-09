I recently had a conversation with a friend who admits he “is not into growing plants.” He commented, “I guess I don’t have a green thumb.” Then he almost defined what a “green thumb” is in his next remark. He said, “I guess you really need to have an interest in something to be successful at it.”
As long ago as I can remember, I have always had an interest in growing plants. If I have a green thumb, where and when did I get it? Did my years of experience and education give me a green thumb?
Most of my horticultural education and reading have been focused on the scientific or “how-to” aspects of plants. Most of the articles which I write are about the practical aspects of gardening. For many years I had never stopped to analyze (sounds scientific, doesn’t it?) the impact of feelings and emotions on my success in gardening. For many years, my friends told me that I was a pretty unemotional person.
Looking back I realize that I was hiding a lot of my feelings and emotions, even from myself. Then I began to take time to understand the emotional side of all aspects of life. As a result, I enjoy gardening more than I ever have.
So if you are a struggling gardener, realize that how you feel about gardening is just as important as what you know about gardening. Stop thinking about gardening as work that you have to get done. Think of it as beauty you are trying to create. There is nothing more satisfying than creating something beautiful.
Start by spending a few minutes outside each day observing your garden. Make mental notes about ways to improve its beauty. Pull a few weeds as you go. Then spend an hour or so each week on one of your improvement projects.
There is no better way to learn the basics of gardening than by joining a garden club. Most garden clubs have members who range from expert to novice. They are all successful because they enjoy creating beauty with plants. Interestingly, the experts learn from the novices as well as vice versa.
Spend some time with each club member in their garden. Ask questions about how they are successful in growing different kinds of plants. In the process, you will choose plants you would like to grow in your own garden and will have a resource to check with if you have problems.
Also, visit one or more full-service nurseries and garden stores frequently. The kind with knowledgeable staff who can answer your questions. I like to drop in at least once a month to see what is new and interesting. They will be able to tell you where to plant that new plant so that it will grow well.
And after a few years (it’s a gradual process) you will look at your thumb and say, it’s green. When did that happen?