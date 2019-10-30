Question: I have been told by my neighbor, who is an excellent gardener, that I should add organic matter to my soil to improve it. Why is organic matter so important?
Answer: Soil is the foundation of the landscape and has more impact on plant growth than anything else. Soil is made up of several ingredients. The three largest particles are sand, silt and clay.
Sand particles have irregular shapes and feel like grit when rubbed together. Silt particles are irregular like sand but are so fine that they feel like flour. Clay particles are flat, plate-like particles that stick together when wet and crack apart when dry. Although “clay soils” contain both sand and silt, they are predominantly clay particles.
Other soil ingredients include organic plant material and nutrient elements and compounds, such as nitrates, sulfates, phosphates, potassium and microelements, such as iron, magnesium, copper and zinc.
The most important soil elements are living organisms and micro-organisms that provide conditions where plants thrive. These organisms create air pockets for oxygen needed by plant roots. They produce sticky compounds that cause clay particles to form into coarser particles. They digest organic matter and change nutrient elements so they are more easily taken up by plant roots. Some have symbiotic relationships with plant roots that help roots extract nutrients from the soil.
One approach to improving clay soil is to add a lot of sand. However, adding only sand can sometimes be disastrous. Some types of sand and clay, when mixed together, can harden into a concrete-like substance.
The best way to improve any soil type is to add organic matter which soil organisms use for food. The quantity and quality of micro-organisms in the soil are directly related to the amount of organic matter.
Natural forests and grasslands contain lots of organic matter because the plants that die there remain on and in the soil. When land is developed for building, all or most of the plants are removed and the best soil that is on top is often redistributed, and the landscape is left with subsoil which contains very little organic matter and even fewer micro-organisms.
The best investment any new homeowner can make is to put 3 to 8 inches of organic matter on top of the soil and rototill it into the soil. The cheapest forms of organic matter are natural free materials like leaves and grass clippings.
The first time I moved into a new home, I went to neighbors asking them to save their grass clippings and leaves for me. It only took me a few days in the fall to cover my entire front and back yards with a foot of leaves, which I tilled into the soil before landscaping.
Bark dust is the cheapest form of organic matter we can buy. It is also one of the best. Sawdust is also good, except that extra nitrogen must be added with it. Manure is an excellent source of organic matter because it supplies nutrients also. Barnyard manure can have weed seeds if it is stored near weedy conditions. Bagged manure has been sterilized to kill weed seeds and also reduce odor.
Composting is an excellent way to accumulate yard waste for future use. I will discuss more about composting in a later column.