Real live plants and plant materials bring a special natural feel and smell to our holiday decorations. Live plants actually absorb and remove toxins from the air.
Christmas trees
Freshly cut live Christmas trees make their appearance right after Thanksgiving. Permits to cut trees in nearby forests are available at Forest Service offices.
The sooner a cut Christmas tree is placed in a water-holding tree stand, the longer the needles will remain soft and flexible. So it pays to obtain a tree early in the season. If you can’t bring it into the house for a while, store it in an unheated garage or shed instead of outside. Cut a quarter to a half-inch off the bottom and place it into the stand or a bucket of water. If the end dries out for more than a few hours, a fresh cut should be made. This will allow the open tubes to absorb water more readily. A freshly recut Christmas tree can absorb a gallon of water in a day or two. As soon as the tree is inside, the water should be checked regularly and refilled so that the bottom of the trunk is always underwater.
Living trees in pots are also available from full-service nurseries and garden stores. These can be substituted for or be used to complement other trees and decorations. The smaller live trees may fit a small apartment better than a full-size tree. These living trees can be planted in the outdoor landscape right after Christmas. This tree planting experience can become a family tradition.
Living trees that are normally dormant this time of year can begin growth at home temperatures in less than two weeks. If allowed to start growth and then placed outside, they will be damaged by the colder conditions. To avoid this problem, plan on bringing them inside for only 10 to 12 days.
Trees can still be salvaged if they do start to make new growth. Simply place them in an unheated garage or shed and plant them in April or later when temperatures begin to increase.
Poinsettias
Poinsettias are already appearing in stores. They are available in many different colors besides the traditional red or white. They have become priced so that many people are placing them in groups or scattering them throughout the home or office.
Poinsettias should last from late November until New Year’s if properly watered. Improper watering is the most likely cause of poinsettia leaf and flower drop. The top of the soil should be dry before watering. Don’t wait until the entire soil ball is dry and begins to pull away from pot edges. The best way to water is to remove the decorative foil and place the pot in the sink. Apply enough room temperature water so a little runs out the bottom drain holes. If the foil is not removed and water accumulates inside, it will be reabsorbed, keeping the soil too wet. Plant roots need air as well as water. Constantly wet soil causes root damage. An alternative is to poke holes in the bottom of the foil and place a saucer under the pot. Excess water should be removed from the saucer after each watering.