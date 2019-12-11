To add an event, email twinger@postregister.com or call 208-716-8112.
Photos with Santa, Dec. 11-24, Grand Teton Mall, 2300 E. 17th St., santasfastpass.com.
Belnap Family Christmas Light Show, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11-25, 3453 North 55th East.
Santa’s Wonderland, Dec. 11-24, Cabela’s, 3693 South 25th East, cabelas.com.
The Art of Hoppiness Paint Night, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Frosty Gator, 298 D St., theartofhoppiness.com.
Holiday Nights Idaho Falls, 5 p.m. Dec 11-Jan. 4, excluding Sundays, Russ Freeman Park, purchase.growtix.com.
Snake River Cutthroats Christmas Dinner Party, 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Senior Citizens Community Center, 535 W. 21st St. Reservations required, 208-524-7160.
”Unmistakably Christmas”, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 13 and 14, 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East, facebook.com/go2watersprings, 208-524-4747.
From the Heart Choir, 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center, 1000 Memorial Drive, 208-523-4504.
Seventh annual Magical Reindeer Experience, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Cabela’s, 3693 South 25th East, cabelas.com, 208-932-2900.
Santa Sleigh Ride, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12, Orchard’s Naturopathic, 216 Cliff St., 208-522-6244.
Elise Wilding’s Home Studio Gallery Open House, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27, 4840 E. Sagewood Drive.
Bar J Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org, 208-522-0471.
”The Nutcracker”, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave., ifsymphony.org.
Shop With A Cop, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12, Texas Roadhouse, 2535 South 25th East. Reservations required, blovell@co.bonneville.id.us, 208-317-8430.
”Polar Express” storytime, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Barnes and Noble, 2300 E. 17th St., facebook.com/BNGrandTeton, 208-552-1452.
Deck The Falls, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, Dec. 20-Jan. 1, 475 River Parkway.
”The Eight: Reindeer Monologues”, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Idaho, 257 W. Broadway, artidaho.org.
Holiday Shopping Event, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, MarCellar’s Vintage Wines and Brews, 431 Park Ave., facebook.com/pandorasbaublesandbeads, 208-529-3696.
Artist Studio Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, Willard Arts Center, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org, 208-522-0471.
Ugly Sweater Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway, facebook.com/The.Celt.Idaho.Falls, 208-881-5128.
Horse-drawn trolley rides, 1 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21, Civitan Plaza, downtownidahofalls.com, 208-535-0399.
Build It for the Holidays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., theartmuseum.org, 208-524-7777.
Breakfast with Santa Cow, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 14, Chick-fil-A, 3003 South 25th East, 208-523-2697.
Greet Santa Claus at the Bingham County Historical Museum, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Bingham County Historical Society, 121 N. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, binghamcountyhistoricalsociety.org, 208-785-9906.
Ladies Christmas Brunch, 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Calvary Chapel Rexburg, 104 College St., 208-346-0999.
Elves Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., theartmuseum.org, 208-524-7777.
Fat Cats “Polar Express” Event, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14, 475 North Second East, Rexburg, fatcatsfun.com.
Santa’s Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Mesa Falls Apartment, 940 South Fifth West, Rexburg, facebook.com/MesaFallsApartments, 208-359-0000.
Pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Rocknaks Hardware, 2250 W. Broadway, 208-524-4405.
Meowy Howlidays Celebration, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd., 208-523-4219.
Carols at the Colonial, 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org/carols-at-the-colonial, 208-522-0471.
The Art of Hoppiness Paint Night, 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Tap-N-Fill, 1494 Milligan Road, theartofhoppiness.com.
Paint and Sip, 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Bee’s Knees Pub and Catering, 850 Lindsay Blvd., 208-524-1669.
Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Craters of the Moon, Arco, audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Dinner With Santa, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16, Chick-fil-A, 3003 South 25th East, 208-523-2697.
The Art of Hoppiness Paint Night, 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Frosty Gator, 298 D St., theartofhoppiness.com.
GENTRI Christmas Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., idahofallsarts.org, 208-522-0471.
CBC Live Nativity, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 20 and 21, 785 First St., 208-522-3601.
”National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., colonialclassicmovies.com.
”A Classic Christmas”, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave., facebook.com/AClassicChristmasIF.
Eagle Rock Dance Christmas Recital “An Old Fashioned Christmas”, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St., dancestudio-pro.com.
Priddaho Friendmas Ugly Sweater Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, jotform.us.
The Aliens That Stole Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, The Gem, 216 First St., theticketingco.com.
Messiah Sing-In, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St.
JOY: A Jefferson County Christmas 2019, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23, Crown of Life Church, 3856 East 300 North, Rigby, facebook.com/joyajeffersoncountychristmas.