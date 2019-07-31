Question: Is it necessary to remove dead flowers after they bloom? Will it cause repeat bloom?
Answer: Removing dead flower heads after they are through blooming will improve your landscape’s appearance. Deadheading will not become burdensome if you remove a few every day, or at least once a week.
Removing dead flower heads also prevents seed production. Since seed production is the main goal of most plants, deadheading often stimulates additional bloom.
Roses, in particular, will bloom better if dead flowers are removed. Plants with woody stems, like roses, need to be deadheaded with pruners. When removing spent flowers from roses, prune just above the first five leaflet node. Nodes with only three leaflets will produce thin, weak stems.
Most flowers can be deadheaded by pinching with the thumbnail against the first or second finger. I like to pinch or snap off the entire petiole or flower stem so no stubs remain above the leaves. Some flowers, like geraniums, have a joint at the bottom of the stem and will snap off easily at the joint. Stems which do not break or pinch easily will need to be pruned off. I always carry my pruners with me whenever I walk through the yard so that I can remove dead flowers or prune dead branches.
Most perennial flowers need to be deadheaded. I have found two perennials which do not need to be deadheaded to promote continuous bloom. Geranium Rozanne has sky blue flowers which drop off readily. Moonbeam is a thread leaf Coreopsis which looks nice even without deadheading. Both of these perennials grow about 16 to 18 inches high and bloom continuously from early summer to fall.
Many of our most popular annuals need very little, if any, deadheading. If you want to minimize deadheading, petunias, pansies, begonias, impatiens, verbena, marigolds, alyssum and lobelia are good choices. They either drop their flowers naturally or produce new growth which covers mature flowers.
Divide Iris
Now is a good time to divide and replant iris. If iris is not divided every three to four years, they become so crowded that flower production is reduced. Iris spreads by horizontal stems called rhizomes, which protrude above the ground. As new rhizomes are produced, old ones mature and quit blooming. Dig up the entire iris plant and save the newest, youngest rhizomes with healthy leaves. Break or cut off the older rhizomes and throw them away. Give the replanted rhizomes enough room so they can spread and fill in with new growth. You will probably have enough left over to make additional plantings or share with friends.