Question: Frost has killed my dahlias, tuberous begonias and gladiolus. Should I dig the bulbs now? What is the best way to store them?
Answer: The ideal time to dig tender, summer flowering bulbs such as dahlias, tuberous begonias, cannas, ranunculus and gladiolus is after the frost has killed the tops, but before it gets cold enough to freeze the bulbs in the ground. The cold temperature helps prepare the bulbs for better storage. Temperatures in the teens will freeze the ground. So bulbs should be dug as soon as possible. If you dig carefully, you will often find additional small bulblets which will develop into full size bulbs next year without producing flowers.
Caladiums and tuberous begonia bulbs are closest to the surface and should be dug first. Dahlias are deeper and cannas, ranunculus and gladiolus are tolerant of slightly lower temperatures.
After digging, cut off the tops leaving an inch or two of stem. Bulbs can be washed with water or simply brushed to remove dirt. They should be air dried at least a week in a location where they will not freeze. After drying, stems usually separate easily from the bulbs. Dahlias with multiple tubers can be divided. Make sure each tuber has an attached growing point.
I like to use dry vermiculite or sawdust to store bulbs. This prevents them from drying too much. Do not use plastic bags because they trap moisture. Best storage temperature is between 35 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit. They can be stored in a refrigerator if there is nothing else which generates humidity.
This is also a good time to divide and replant hardy bulbs such as iris and lilies. Even though the top layer of ground may be frozen in the morning, it is usually thawed by late afternoon on a sunny day.
Iris should be dug and replanted about every three to four years. The older, inner rhizomes should be discarded and the outer, newer ones replanted. Tops can be cut back to 4 to 6 inches in length.
Lily bulbs also become too crowded after three to four years in the same location. Bulbs can be dug up and replanted with a spacing of about 6 inches.
Now is also the time to plant hardy, spring flowering bulbs such as daffodils and tulips. Bulbs give the best landscape effect when planted in clusters of at least six bulbs. Spring flowering bulbs can be planted in annual flower beds. New annual flowers can be planted between the bulbs next spring.