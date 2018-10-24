Question: My neighbor suggested that I compost my leaves instead of disposing of them. How do I go about composting? How can I use my compost?
Answer: Your neighbor’s suggestion is an excellent one. I not only compost my own leaves and grass clippings, but I collect leaves from neighbors.
Composting is a very simple process. Leaves need moisture and aeration for most rapid decomposition. A little fertilizer will also speed up the process.
Find an unused area in your yard to pile leaves and grass clippings. Some people will put side boards or concrete blocks so the pile can be higher. Place a layer of leaves about a foot deep and then sprinkle a shovel full of soil over it. The soil contains micro-organisms that break down the leaves as they use them for food. Also sprinkle a hand full of lawn fertilizer over the leaves. Then make additional one foot layers and sprinkle some more soil and fertilizer each time. Then sprinkle the pile with water. The winter rain and snow will take care of keeping the pile wet.
It is desirable to turn the pile over occasionally with a spading fork to introduce air into the lower part of the pile. Even without turning decomposition will occur.
In addition to leaves and grass clippings, other green material can be added. Weeds are fine if they have not gone to seed. You don’t want to add weed seeds to the compost. Table scraps and coffee grounds can also be added. Even ashes in a limited amount will add some fertility to the compost.
Use mowers or blowers to gather leaves
There are a couple of ways to make leaf gathering easier. Power blowers gather leaves more quickly than raking. A rotary lawn mower can be run over leaves to chop them into small pieces and gather them into the clipping bag. The smaller pieces break down more quickly than whole leaves.
Even if you do not plan to compost leaves a mower not only chops up leaves but condenses them by about two-thirds or three-fourths.
Next spring you will have some rich compost to add to the vegetable garden and flower and shrub beds. Some compost can be spaded or tilled into vegetable and annual flower beds. Simply place a layer several inches deep on top and then spade or till it in.
A 2 or 3 inch layer of compost placed around trees, shrubs and flowers will prevent about 90 percent of weeds from germinating. Compost adds valuable nutrients and improves the physical properties of the soil so water can run into and through the soil more readily.