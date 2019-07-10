Question: I have areas where my lawn does not grow well because of shade and a steep slope which is difficult to mow. Are there ground covers which grow in these areas?
Answer: Ground covers are especially good in shady areas where grass does not receive enough light to grow thickly. Ground covers can be planted on sloping areas, poorly drained areas and areas that are hard to reach with a lawnmower.
Ground covers do require some effort until they become established to avoid weed infestation.
My favorite ground cover for hot, dry areas are snow-in-summer (Cerastium tomentosum). It is great for slopes and full sun areas. Once established, it is tough as nails and resistant to weed invasion. It has silvery gray foliage reaching as high as 4 to 5 inches. Its prolific white flowers make it look like a snow bank in June. Snow-in-summer does not grow well in wet areas.
Another tough ground cover which will grow in shade to full sun is sweet woodruff (Gallium odoratum). It grows about 3 to 4 inches high and produces a mass of tiny white flowers in the spring. It is tolerant of a wide range of soils and moisture levels.
My favorite for shady or morning sun areas is Lamium (Lamium maculatum). The variegated silver and green leaves are very attractive. Varieties with white, pink and crimson flowers are available. My favorite variety is “Pink Pewter.” Lamium produces flowers all summer.
Carpet bugle (Ajuga reptans) is an excellent choice for shady areas (it also does reasonably well in sunny areas). The most popular varieties have bronzy leaves, although there are green and tricolor leaf varieties. Small, blue spike flowers are produced in the spring. Typical height is 3 to 5 inches, although there are some new large leaf cultivars which are taller and have larger flowers.
Stonecrop (Sedum) can be grown in sun or shade. There are a variety of leaf types and flower colors available. They are popular for rock gardens and will grow on very poor soil. Golden carpet (Sedum acre) is the most shade tolerant. It has golden yellow flowers in June.
Kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) is one of our natives which grows in sun to moderate shade. It grows 3 to 4 inches high and produces light pink flowers in early spring.
Rockcress (Arabis and Aubrieta), gold alyssum (Aurinia), moss phlox, creeping mahonia and vinca are other good ground covers. Local full-service nurseries can provide even more choices.
Grasses and perennial weeds such as bindweed, white top and Canada thistle should be controlled before you plant ground cover. You can greatly reduce weeds while establishing ground covers by applying a 1- to 2-inch layer of bark dust mulch.