Question: All my shrubs lose their leaves in the winter. When I lived in Oregon I had shrubs and ground covers that kept their leaves year round. Are there shrubs that keep their leaves year round that will grow in eastern Idaho?
Answer: Needle-leaved evergreen conifers are the main source of green in most of our landscapes in the winter here in eastern Idaho. However, there are a few broadleaf evergreens which are especially appreciated in mid-winter when most broadleaf plants are leafless.
The most widely grown broadleaf evergreen shrub in our area is Oregon grape holly (Mahonia aquifolium). It has holly-like leaves, yellow flowers in the spring, followed by purple, grape-like clusters of fruit in late summer. It can grow up to 5 feet tall, but the variety ‘compacta’ grows only 2 to 3 feet tall. It is shade tolerant and can be grown under trees. It thrives best on the east side of buildings, where it is somewhat protected from the wind.
Creeping grape holly (Mahonia repens) is an excellent low shrub or ground cover which typically matures at about 2 feet. It has the same yellow flowers, holly-like leaves and grape-like fruit.
Euonymus fortunei is an evergreen vine or shrub which is available in several leaf colors. As a ground cover it grows a foot or two high, but can climb higher next to walls or structures. It is easily kept at whatever height you want with minimal pruning. Purple leaf wintercreeper (E. f. colorata) has purple winter foliage and is the most vining. Emerald Gaiety has white edged green leaves. Emerald ‘n Gold has yellow edged leaves. Leaves turn pinkish in winter. Both of these are more shrub-like in growth, reaching 2 feet tall and up to 5 feet wide. They will all grow in full sun to shade.
Although boxwood (Buxus) is most commonly grown as a hedge, it can also be grown as individual plants or groups. Winter Gem boxwood grows up to 4 feet tall and wide unpruned. Green Mountain boxwood grows up to 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide.
There are several low growing perennials that retain their leaves all winter.
Kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva ursi) is a native ground cover that grows up to 10 inches tall and has light pink flowers in early spring followed by red berries. Sun to light shade.
Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens) has white flowers in early spring and makes an attractive mounding green ground cover about 8 to 12 inches high.
Rock cress (Arabis) has silvery green foliage and white or rose pink flowers in early spring. It grows 4 to 6 inches high. False Rock cress (Aubrieta) is very similar, but grows slightly shorter. It has a wider range of colors including lavender and purple as well as shades of pink.
Basket of Gold alyssum (Aurinia saxatilis) also has silvery green foliage and is a good companion for the rock cresses, with its contrasting golden yellow flowers. It blooms at about the same time and grows about 6 to 8 inches high. Mountain Gold (Aurinia montana) is a native alyssum with lemon yellow flowers. Both spread by self-seeding but can be easily contained by removing unwanted seedlings. The alyssums and rock cresses can be grown in sun to partial shade.
Snow-in-summer (Cerastium tomentosum) is another silvery gray leaved ground cover which produces a mass of white flowers in June. It spreads quickly and becomes so dense that few weeds grow where it is planted. It prefers sunny, dry areas.
Plant these broadleaf evergreens this spring for year-round interest.