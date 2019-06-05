Question: I finally had an automatic irrigation system installed after years of pulling hoses. How should I operate my new system for maximum efficiency? I see many of my neighbors irrigating every day. Is that really necessary?
Answer: I would start by irrigating once a week. If we have a week of dry weather and warmer temperature you may need to decrease the interval to three or four days (twice a week). By early July you may need to decrease the interval to two days (three times a week). If that is not enough, start adding to the length of your irrigation time such as 10 percent, then 20 percent. As the days start to shorten in mid-August, start adjusting your system to apply less water. Avoid irrigating every day. Daily irrigation keeps the top of the soil moist which increases weed seed germination.
The length of irrigation time, to begin with, should be based upon applying one-third to one-half inch of water. You can determine how long to apply this much water with your system by placing several shallow cans such as tuna fish cans on your lawn and beds. Run your system for 10 minutes and then measure the amount of water accumulated in the cans. Then calculate how long it would take to apply one-third to one-half inch. Test each type of sprinkler head separately. For example, rotating heads deliver only about half as much water as spray heads.
Sections of your yard that are on the south and west exposure may require a few minutes longer irrigation because they dry out more quickly. Sections on the east and north sides and those in the shade may need a little less irrigation time.
You should test your system at least once a month to make sure heads have not become plugged or out of alignment. Set your system for a two or three-minute cycle and then walk around as the sections come on. Dry spots or wet spots may indicate your system needs adjustment.
As trees and shrubs grow they often block irrigation. A dry spot behind a growing shrub may necessitate installation of an additional sprinkler head.
If you are still irrigating with hoses, you can reduce the frequency of irrigation by increasing the length of irrigation time.
Lawns will go longer between irrigations if the mowing height is at least 1 1/2 inches because they will have a deeper root system. The depth of the root system is directly proportional to the length of the grass leaves.