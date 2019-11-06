Question: I enjoyed this week’s garden column on building rich soil with organic matter in a new landscape. Are you going to write about how to add organic matter to existing landscapes?
Answer: The short answer to your question is mulch, mulch, mulch. Although it is valuable to get organic matter mixed into the soil, it is equally important to add organic matter to the top of the soil. Organic matter has a way of working itself down into the soil as we add new plants and cultivate around plants. Also, earthworms and micro-organisms move into the organic matter and make their way into the soil.
The first way to increase organic matter on top of the soil is to stop removing what naturally falls there. In many cases the leaves, twigs, hoed weeds and other materials will dry up and look like mulch in a few weeks. If you do not like the appearance of these materials in your beds, they can be placed in a compost area until they do break down to look like mulch or else cover them with bark dust.
Composting
Compost is a collection of plant and other waste materials that are placed on a pile, pit or frame so that it can be broken down by worms and micro-organisms into finer material. Special rotating bins are also available commercially, which speed up the process. The main ingredients of compost are grass clippings, leaves, weeds and small trimmings from pruning. Household waste such as table scraps, eggshells and coffee grounds can also be added.
A compost pile should be placed in layers with a little soil and fertilizer sprinkled over each layer. The soil adds micro-organisms and fertilizer provides the needed nitrogen. Compost should be turned monthly or more often to add oxygen necessary for breakdown. It should also be sprinkled during dry weather to keep it moist.
Coarse materials like leaves can be chopped into smaller pieces before placing them into the compost to speed up the process. I place leaves and leftover annual flower and vegetable plants on the lawn and run a rotary lawn mower over them. Then I place the chopped up materials from the grass catcher into the compost. A small chipper can also be used to chip up pruned branches.
Chipped arbor trimmings
Arborists chip their trimmings as they prune and then look for places they can dump this material. They will be happy to dump a load at your home if you call them. Arbor trimmings are one of the best sources of organic matter available because they come with micro-organisms. These chips can be added to a compost pile or placed directly around trees and shrubs. If the appearance is too coarse-looking, just add a layer of bark dust over the top.
Bark dust and bagged composts
Bark dust and bagged composts are excellent materials for mulch that give an immediate finished look.
Organic mulch not only improves the soil but reduces weed sprouting by at least 90 percent. Most weeds come up where the mulch becomes thin or around the edges. If you add a layer of compost or other mulch wherever you remove a few weeds, you will create a new weed barrier.