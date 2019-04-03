Question: I worry about my children playing under the large trees growing around my home and in the park where they play. Shouldn’t there be some program to control and reduce the size of trees?
Answer: There is very little danger to children playing under trees. Unless weather is stormy, most trees are very unlikely to drop branches. Sometimes trees that have been damaged by previous storms or other causes such as improper pruning can be dangerous. However, other than taking care of broken branches or other damage, the safest trees are those which have not been pruned.
Topping Damages and Kills Trees
Each tree has its own natural height. When the tops of trees are arbitrarily topped at a certain height multiple branches grow from each cut branch. They quickly grow back to the original tree height. But these thin branches are weak and poorly attached. These are the branches which are likely to fall and hurt children playing underneath.
Avoid tree care companies who use the word topping in any of their literature, advertising or personal presentations. Avoid companies who advise you to prune multiple trees to an arbitrary height.
Licensed arborists who are members of the International Society of Arborists can advise and prune trees that are growing too near structures, under power lines, or have defects which could make them dangerous.
It is dangerous for homeowners to prune their own large trees. If an occasional damaged branch needs to be pruned, cut it back to a side branch or remove it completely back to where it is attached.
Small trees can be pruned one branch at a time. Shorten branches by cutting back just above a side branch which is at least one-third the size of the branch being pruned or remove it entirely.
Trees Improve Our Communities
Trees increase neighborhood livability by improving air and water quality, reducing storm water runoff, reducing traffic speeds, providing shade and providing wildlife habit. Trees also dramatically increase property values and help foster a sense of community. They purify the air and use the excess carbon dioxide which is causing our warming climate while releasing life giving oxygen.
Large trees can be planted near small homes as long as they are placed at least 25 feet away from structures. Small trees can be planted where there is less room, such as narrow lots or under power lines.
It seems like government and industry want to control everything which surrounds them. We would be much better off if we did less to control nature, including trees. We have already paved over too much of our natural environment. Let’s let trees grow to their natural size and beauty.