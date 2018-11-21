Question: I’m tired of fake Christmas trees. Yet I also don’t like the needle drop from real cut Christmas trees. Do I have any other choices?
Answer: I can suggest two possible choices. The best choice is a live potted tree. The other choice is a freshly cut tree from one of our local Christmas tree farms.
Potted, living Christmas trees can be planted in your yard after Christmas as an added bonus. Children love to show friends former Christmas trees that are now growing in their landscape.
Potted blue spruce trees are available at local full service nurseries and garden stores in sizes ranging from 3 to 6 feet. Blue Spruce trees mature at heights of 50 to 60 feet. So they should be planted away from homes or other buildings where they have plenty of room to grow.
Dwarf Alberta spruce trees are sometimes available in sizes ranging from 18 inches to 4 feet. They typically mature at heights of 6 to 10 feet.
Surprisingly, potted tree prices are not a lot more than cut Christmas trees. So they could be used even if you do not plant them outside. A tree could be donated to someone who has an appropriate place to plant if you don’t have a suitable place yourself. Staff at full-service nurseries can help you select a living tree and advise you about possible places to plant it in your own landscape.
Potted trees will start to grow after about two weeks inside, so they should only be left inside for 10 to 12 days. Trees will be killed if placed outside after they have started to grow.
The best procedure is to dig a hole for the tree now and then plant it as soon as possible after Christmas. If the ground is too frozen to plant immediately, the tree can be placed in an unheated storage building until spring. Water occasionally to make sure the soil does not dry out.
The main reason live cut Christmas trees shed needles quickly is because they have dried out before you purchase them. If you buy from a local Christmas tree farm, they will be freshly cut the day you purchase them. They will not have had the trip on a truck where the wind dries them.
Placing a cut tree in a water holding stand will also reduce drying and needle drop. Stands should be checked daily to make sure they are full.
A family trip to select a tree from a local tree farm or nursery can be an exciting family adventure, especially for young children.