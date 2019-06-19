Question: I recently purchased a home with a neglected landscape. Most of the shrubs are overgrown. Some are blocking windows and growing over sidewalks. I have received a variety of advice. I can’t afford to remove everything and start over, although I can afford to replace some shrubs. I want to do some drastic pruning but was told this is not a good time to prune. What do you recommend?
Answer: Early summer is actually a good time to prune most shrubs. There is still time for regrowth after pruning. By drastic pruning, I assume you mean shortening plants by 25 percent or more. Normally, I do not recommend removing more than about one-third of a shrub’s foliage at one time. However, there are situations where more drastic pruning is appropriate.
Evergreen shrubs like juniper and mugho pine should be pruned so that branches always have some green tissue below the pruning cut. New growth will not grow from brown tissue. However, new growth from adjacent green tissue may grow and cover a small brown area. Since they cannot be pruned as drastically, the evergreens are probably the highest priority on the replacement list.
Most broadleaf deciduous shrubs will develop new growth when pruned back to where there is no leaf growth unless branches are completely dead. They can be shortened to one-half or less of their present size. Some deciduous shrubs can be pruned back within a few inches of the ground and will respond by growing a new compact shrub. It may take more than one growing season to develop. If you kill a few plants with this total pruning, you can replace some of them later.
The best way to prune shrubs is to prune individual branches one at a time. Pick one of the longest branches and follow it down into the shrub. Prune down to a side branch at or below the height you want. You may need to follow some branches past where they connect to a larger branch.
Shorten upper branches more than lower branches so the shrub is tapered in as you go up. This taper allows more light to reach the lower branches so they do not lose their leaves and become bare. By pruning branches down inside other growth, the stubs do not show. Pruning to a side branch keeps the same thickness of branches, whereas shearing multiple branch tips causes three or more branches to grow from each pruning cut, creating an artificially thick growth.
You might also consider moving some shrubs which are too large for their location to another spot. Now is not a good time to move shrubs, but you could prune now and move them in the fall after leaf drop or early next spring.
Even if you do decide to replace all your shrubs, you do not have to do it all at once. You may still want to develop a long term plan with the help of a landscape designer. When you do replace shrubs, check to make sure that the mature size fits the space where you are planting them. Most plant labels list the mature size. Check books or the internet for more information.