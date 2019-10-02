Question: I would like to prune a medium-size shade tree myself. Could you give me some suggestions and things to avoid? I need to remove some of the lower branches.
Answer: The biggest mistake made in pruning trees is to stub off large branches at an arbitrary length. There are two ways to prune branches larger than 2 to 3 inches in diameter. Either remove the branch entirely back to its origin or cut it just above a side branch which is at least one-third the size of the branch you are removing. If a large branch is shortened at any other point, it will grow several thin, weak branches which are subject to breakage.
If a large branch is removed entirely, a one-half-inch collar should be left where it is attached to the trunk or larger branch. The healing tissue to repair the wound is located in this collar tissue. Three cuts should be used in removing large, heavy branches to avoid tearing sections of bark. The first cut should be made from underneath a few inches above the final cut. The second cut should be made from the top a few inches beyond the first cut. If the weight of the branch causes it to snap while you are making the second cut, it will not tear bark any further than the undercut. Then the stub can be removed in the third cut.
Most shade trees need some thinning of inner branches to remove those which are crossing or rubbing against each other. In choosing which branch to cut, remove those growing inward or upward. The horizontal, outward growing branches are the strongest.
Lower branches growing into traffic areas can be removed up to 6 or 8 feet as the tree grows taller. It is better to shorten rather than remove lower branches on young trees less than 3 or 4 years old. Keep them 6 to 12 inches long. Leaves growing on the lower part of the trunk feed the trunk and cause it to grow faster and stronger. These short lower branches can be removed after there are at least 10 feet of growth above them. No more than 25 percent of growth should be removed with any single pruning.
Most shade trees do best with a single dominant trunk. When side branches grow rapidly and become almost as large as the main trunk, they should be shortened or removed. If the tip of the original main leader or trunk becomes damaged, leave one upright growing branch to become the new leader and shorten or remove all others which are trying to become leaders.