Question: My strawberry plants are sending out numerous runners in every direction. I don’t know what to do with all these runners. My strawberry bed is already thick with plants. Should I just cut the runners off?
Answer: Strawberry plants naturally send out runners with new plantlets this time of year. Some of these plantlets are already sending roots down into the soil. Even if they have started to root, they can be moved or redirected so that they are not crowded or growing into areas where they are not wanted.
Strawberry beds tend to get overcrowded with plants and expand in size so that it is difficult to pick fruit without stepping on plants. They become less productive after a few years because plants produce less fruit as they get older. Plants also produce less fruit of smaller size when they are crowded. The plants that will produce the most fruit next year are the new runner plants developing right now.
I redirect the runners so they grow into areas where they can be easily replanted. When I have enough new plants, I remove any additional runners.
For everbearing strawberries that will continue producing fruit, I wait until September to transplant the new runner plants. I begin removing old plants of single crop strawberry varieties as soon as they are finished bearing fruit in early August. As soon as the new plants are well rooted, I cut the runners attached to the mother plant and then remove the mother plant. Some of the new plants can be moved so they are spaced about 6 inches apart. Strawberry plants are most productive when there is at least 6 inches between plants. You have to be ruthless in discarding plants to keep them from becoming unproductive.
This is a good time to establish a new strawberry bed even for everbearing varieties. Sometimes this is a better approach than renovating an old bed. I like to incorporate several inches of compost or bark dust to the new bed before transplanting.
As soon as the new runner plants are well rooted, they can be moved to the new bed and spaced about 12 inches apart. This will give room for new runner plants next year.
Reorganizing or planting strawberry plants now or in the fall will give plants more time to become established than if moved in the spring, so they will bear more fruit next year.