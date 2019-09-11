Question: I see flower bulbs for sale in stores. I have a small yard plus a deck with containers. What are some good ways to use bulbs? Is this a good time to plant?
Answer: Spring flowering bulbs are available now in many stores and also on the internet and catalogs. I like to purchase my bulbs early so I have the best selection. Bulbs can be planted any time from now through the end of November in our climate. Early planting avoids problems with frozen soil.
I have a lot of bulbs planted in my landscape. They bring color to my garden in early spring when there is not a lot of other bloom. Even though my yard has a lot of bulbs, I find places to plant more every year. I dig and divide them when they become too thick and share the extras with friends.
It is a good idea to decide what colors fit your landscape before you go shopping. Also, plan about how many bulbs you will need for each location.
Bulbs look more natural if they are planted in groups rather than rows. I like to plant at least six bulbs of a kind or color in each group.
Bulbs look good in front of shrubs. If the lawn grows right up to shrubs, you can easily remove a foot or two. I like to plant bulbs along a driveway, but not next to sidewalks. A bright pocket of bulbs is attractive next to entries. Bulbs can be planted under ground covers. Just dig holes at appropriate intervals. They will come right through the ground cover.
Bulbs can be planted in almost any container. I plant bulbs in some of the same tubs I use for annuals. Bulbs are spaced about 3 to 4 inches apart in the ground. In containers, they can be almost touching to give greater impact. Place tubs in a cool place, such as an unheated garage until late March or April.
Containers can be moved around or even brought inside. You can give containers a 12-week cool treatment at refrigerator temperature (40 degrees Fahrenheit) and bring them inside to finish blooming. I like to plant a pot or two in mid-September, mid-October and mid-November for bloom at Thanksgiving, Christmas and late January. I place them in an extra refrigerator used for summer drinks and snacks. Keep soil moist.
The best-adapted bulbs for our climate are daffodils. Besides yellow, daffodils come in bicolors with white or orange. The miniatures are best for containers although almost any variety can be planted in large containers. Choose the shorter varieties of tulips for containers. There is a whole range of other bulbs including shorter ones for the outer edge of containers. Hyacinths are very fragrant.
Plant bulbs in containers so their tips are just barely covered. This gives them extra soil depth for their roots. Cover bulbs with an inch or two of soil when planting in the ground.