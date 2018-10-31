Question: I moved to eastern Idaho six months ago from a warmer climate. Could you give me some suggestions for protecting my plants, equipment and tools from winter damage. I have an unheated outdoor shed.
Answer: Hoses that are left outside all winter are damaged by alternate freezing and thawing. They should be removed from faucets and drained of water. If they are already frozen, place them in the sun and drain them in the late afternoon on a warm sunny day. Roll hoses up and store them in your shed for the winter. Faucets should be protected with an insulating cover.
This is an excellent time to get power equipment such as mowers, tillers and trimmers serviced so they will be ready for spring. Equipment service businesses are not as busy now as in the spring. If your equipment does not need servicing or sharpening, I would recommend cleaning and spraying metal parts with WD-40 or similar oil. Drain fuel from engines and run them until all the fuel is used. This prevents gasoline from hardening into sticky shellac which gums up engines.
I also like to clean hand tools and spray metal parts with oil. Wooden handles can be wiped with linseed or mineral oil to prevent cracking.
This is a good time to protect roses after they are fully dormant. I place soil around the crowns of rose plants to give them extra winter protection. Leaves can also be raked around roses and other plants to provide protection.
I like to cover my roses with a white woven reflective plastic insulating fabric. This protects plants from the up and down temperature extremes. White foam rose cones are also available to protect individual plants. Plants can be pruned back enough to fit under fabric or cones, Place soil or rocks around the edges to prevent the wind from blowing them off.
This same insulating fabric also works well to bring strawberry plants through the winter in better condition.
Perennial flowers which have gone dormant can be pruned off an inch or two above the ground. Lay the pruned stalks over the tops of the pruned plants to give them some insulation. Ground cover perennials which retain their leaves should not be pruned.
Young trees can be protected from cracking bark caused by alternate freezing and thawing. Wrap the trunks below the lowest branch with a white plastic or fabric which has holes for air exchange.