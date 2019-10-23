Question: Which garden plants should I protect from winter cold temperatures?
Answer: After the harder frosts of late October and early November put perennial plants into dormancy, they can use some mulch or other protection to protect them from the wide variation in day/night temperatures.
Roses
I like to mound rose crowns with 2 or 3 inches of soil and then apply 6 to 8 inches of mulch, such as leaves or bark. If you do not have many roses, an even better protection is Styrofoam rose cones. They not only insulate from cold temperatures but also reflect sunlight, which keeps temperatures cooler in the daytime. Rapid changes in temperature are as detrimental as very cold ones. I generally prefer to wait until early spring to prune rose bushes, but some trimming may be necessary for larger plants to fit under the cones.
Perennial flowers
Large and medium-size perennial flowers can be cut down to about an inch or two above the ground. I like to lay the cut tops over the plants in a cross pattern. Then I scatter fallen leaves over the top. If you have locations where the wind blows away leaves, you may want to run a rotary lawn mower over them to chop them into smaller pieces. You could also put the leaves on after pruning and then lay the cut tops over the leaves to hold them in place. Bark also works well as protective mulch for perennials. Fine bark dust works well as a mulch around low growing perennial flowers and ground covers. Perennials such as candytuft, rock cress and gold alyssum do not lose their leaves in winter. An inch or so of bark dust will protect them without covering leaves.
Strawberries
Strawberry plants will survive the winter better and begin growing sooner in the spring if they are mulched. Coarse mulches such as straw (hence the name strawberry) have been used for strawberries for hundreds of years. Coarse mulches allow air movement among the leaves and crowns.
My favorite mulch for strawberry plants is white insulating fabric or floating row covers. I use the translucent cloth-like woven plastic row covers that I use for protecting tender vegetables in the spring. Heavier white insulating fabric is also available in catalogs and internet sites if you can’t find them at local nurseries and garden stores. These same covers can also be used for roses and the more tender perennials. They are held in place with rocks or soil along fabric edges.
Covers and excess mulch should be removed in late March or early April before plants have started active growth.