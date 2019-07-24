Question: My shrubs have been sheared so they are thick and unnatural. They look like balls and boxes. Can I do some pruning that will bring them back to their natural shape and thickness? Is now a good time to prune?
Answer: Yes, shrubs which have been sheared so they have lost their natural shape and thickness can be recovered. Now is a good time to prune most shrubs. It is important to prune spring-flowering shrubs like lilac and forsythia right away. They begin forming new flower buds for next year in August and September.
The main pruning cut needed to return sheared shrubs to a natural shape is thinning. This means removing about one-third of the branches deep inside the shrub. Plants which have been sheared several times will have clusters of three or more branches growing out from the same point. Deeper into the plant, you will probably find another cluster. Prune below the first and second clusters if possible. With one cut, you will be removing three to nine branches or branchlets.
Where you have branches growing out beyond the flat areas, leave some of them and shorten long ones at different lengths. I like to start at the bottom of the shrub and gradually prune branches shorter as I move up. This gives a rounded or curved natural shape. Prune so that upper branches are shorter than lower ones. If lower branches are pruned too short, they become shaded by the upper ones and start to lose their leaves.
Some flowering shrubs which have become overgrown can be drastically pruned back to within a few inches of the ground. They will quickly grow new branches and can be pruned to retain a natural shape. Potentilla, red twig dogwood, barberry, spiraea and lilac will all respond to this type of pruning. Remember, however, that you are sacrificing at least one year's flowering when you do this. Potentilla will bloom the next summer after being cut back in the summer.
Where branches are growing out over the lawn, consider moving the lawn back so there is a wider bed for the shrubs. This will leave more room for shrub growth without drastic pruning.
Where shrubs are growing over a walkway or blocking windows, your best choice may be to remove them and plant shrubs which grow smaller. Check labels of replacements for their mature size to make sure they will fit the area.
Deep Water Trees
Deeper levels of the soil are dry. Deep irrigate around trees. Place soaker hoses near the outer reaches of branches and let them drip for several hours to reach at least a foot deep.