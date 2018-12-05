Question: I need help in selecting trees for my new landscape. I don’t have room for 50 foot trees on my small lot. Could you suggest some smaller size trees which I can plant next spring?
Answer: There are several trees of small to medium height which are adapted to our climate. Small trees range in height from 10 to 35 feet.
Crab Apple
The crab apple (Malus) is the most popular small tree in eastern Idaho. It is grown particularly for its flowers ranging in color from white through shades of pink to red. The dozens of named varieties are hybrids of several species and range in height from 10 to 25 feet. Some varieties also have attractive fall leaf color or persisting fruit. Tree shapes include upright, rounded and weeping.
Some crab apples are susceptible to a serious bacterial disease called fire blight. It is very important to choose varieties which are resistant to this disease. Prairie fire, prairie rose, profusion, Louisa and Adirondack are all resistant to fire blight.
Dwarf Maple
The Amur maple (Acer ginnala) is a widely grown and well adapted dwarf maple that grows to about 20 feet with a rounded form. It has yellow, fragrant flowers in early spring and bright red fall leaf color. It is sometimes trained as a multi-trunk large shrub. Its dense foliage provides good screening so it can also be grown as a tall hedge. Amur maple has few pest problems.
Rocky Mountain maple (Acer glabrum) is a native woodland tree which prefers shady locations. It grows about 20 feet tall with a rounded form.
The paperbark maple (Acer griseum) is renowned for its exfoliating (peeling) bark in cinnamon red, pink and tan, along with red fall leaf color. It grows about 30 feet tall with an oval form.
With our warming climate, Japanese maple (Acer palmatum) can now be planted in eastern Idaho. Most popular varieties have burgundy to purple leaves. They mature at about 20 feet and have rounded form. They should not be planted in colder areas.
Japanese Tree Lilac
The Japanese tree lilac (Syringa reticulata) is a hardy, resistant tree with creamy white, fragrant flowers in late spring. It has an oval shape ranging in height from 20 to 30 feet. Dead flower heads should be removed shortly after bloom.
Washington Hawthorn
Washington Hawthorn (Crataegus phaenopyrum) is another tree which is now being planted because of our warming climate. I could not have recommended this tree 25 years ago. Related to apples, it has white flowers in late spring. It produces persistent red berries that are attractive to birds. Trees grow 25 to 35 feet tall in a rounded form. Its thick foliage and thorny branches make it good for privacy. It can be planted as a hedge.