Question: My apple trees have a lot of fruit this year. What do I need to do to get larger fruit size? How do I keep fruit worm free?
Answer: Late June is a good time to begin thinning apples to increase fruit size and quality. By looking carefully as you thin, you can often eliminate apples which have already been entered by a worm. The holes are very apparent while fruit is small.
Apples have clusters of five flowers in a group. If all five flowers are well pollinated, they may all develop to maturity. More typically, three or four will continue to develop while one or two will remain small and fall off. The tree can only produce enough food to develop one large apple per cluster. If two are allowed to develop, most fruit will be medium size. When three or more mature, they are generally all small, unless there are no other nearby fruit clusters.
In thinning, I generally only leave one fruit per cluster and remove the others. If there are more than 6 inches to the next cluster I leave two fruits. Leave the largest apple in the cluster, which is usually the center one. Of course, those which have worm holes or other damage should be removed even if they are the largest so a better quality fruit can develop.
If you want apples without worm holes, regular biweekly spraying with a fruit tree spray is necessary until mid-August. Spinosad is a natural pesticide which kills insects by disrupting their nervous system. It is available at full-service nurseries and garden stores but you usually have to look at the label of ingredients to find it. Spinosad kills the larvae of codling moth but does not kill beneficial insects. It has very low toxicity to birds and other wildlife. No toxic residue is left on the fruit when harvested.
If you do not have a lot of untreated apple trees nearby, you can probably protect most apples from worms by hanging codling moth traps in the trees. It takes about three traps for a medium-sized apple tree. Codling moth traps contain a sex attractant which traps the male moths. Without fertilization, the female moth’s eggs are sterile. Codling moth traps are also available at full-service nurseries and garden centers.