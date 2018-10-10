Although the soil surface may look moist, sub-surface moisture is quite low this time of year. Irrigating long enough to wet the top foot of soil will reduce stress and winter damage to trees and shrubs. If you are not sure how deep moisture extends in your soil, check with a shovel in several places.
Even though top growth of trees and shrubs has stopped, roots continue to take up water. The main damage to trees and shrubs during winter cold is desiccation or drying. By providing extra water to the roots now, plants will have plenty of moisture in their branches, twigs and needles.
You will need to run sprinklers two to three times the normal amount to reach a foot in depth. It requires about 2 inches of water to reach a foot deep. You can check how long it takes your sprinklers to apply that amount by placing shallow cans and measuring the amount of water collected.
Hand watering for smaller or younger plants may be the most effective method. Sprinkler and soaker hoses are effective for larger trees. Place the hose in a circle near the outer reach of the branches. It usually takes at least 8 hours to soak a foot deep. Sprinkler or soaker hoses can also be run through groups of shrubs. Be careful not to over water shrubs on the north side of a building. Water evaporates much more slowly in the shade. Check with a shovel to see if adequate moisture is already available.
Anti-desiccants such as Wilt-Pruf are effective in reducing moisture loss from evergreens. The windward side is most likely to be damaged. Wilt-Pruf coats needles with latex and reduces moisture loss. Pines, arborvitae, and Alberta spruce are the most likely to be damaged.
Do not be concerned about inner needle browning and loss on pines. It is natural for pines to drop a lot of inner needles this time of year. As long as the young, outer needles remain green, plants are healthy.
Young trees less than 5 years old sometimes suffer winter bark cracking, especially on the south and west sides of the trunk. This is caused by the alternate warm, sunny days followed by cold nights. The inner wood and bark expand in the warmth of the afternoon sun. The bark cools and contracts more quickly at night than the inner wood, causing splits or cracks.
The best way to reduce splitting is to shade the lower bark with plastic or cloth cover which contains holes. Air movement is important, so make sure whatever is used is porous. One brand of tree wrap is called Tree Saver. Another way to protect this area is to paint the south and west sides with white latex outdoor paint.