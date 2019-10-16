“Work with nature whenever possible” is one of the 10 basic tenets for a better garden promoted by the American Horticulture Society. This is a good time to assess your landscape to see how you can make gardening easier by working with nature instead of against it.
When you add or replace plants in your landscape, one of the first things to do is select plants adapted to your site and climate. This could mean reading plant labels and descriptions in books and internet sites, talking to knowledgeable nurserymen and gardeners and looking at plants in your neighborhood which are growing successfully.
Selecting plants which are resistant to pests and diseases in our area can save expense and effort later on. For example, aspen trees (Populus tremuloides) are very popular and widely planted in our area. They are native in the surrounding hills and mountains, so they are quite well adapted to our climate. Yet aspens have many problems which can become very frustrating. Aspens are short-lived trees that typically live about 15 years in the wild. They have several pest and disease problems, including black leaf spot, borers, scale and aphids, which may require treatment. They send up sprouts from underground runners, which extend many feet from the tree. However, aspens can be quite attractive planted in a grove-like setting for distant viewing.
Another important consideration when selecting plants is their mature size. How tall and how wide will they become? Is the space available big enough for the plant when it becomes fully grown? Most plants need some pruning at one time or another, but repeated heavy pruning to keep a plant from blocking a window or sidewalk is not only a lot of work but is not healthy for the plant.
Sun and shade tolerance is basic when selecting plants. Almost every plant label indicates whether a plant prefers full sun, part sun or shade. Most sun-loving plants will do well if they get at least five hours of direct sunlight a day. Many plants that prefer shady locations will tolerate morning sun, such as the east side of a building. However, planting a shade-loving plant on the south side or a sun-loving plant on the north side is asking for problems. It is too bad we don’t have more plants like pansies and violas which will thrive anywhere from full sun to full shade.
Avoid plants that can become invasive and take over areas where you do not want them to grow. For example, bishop’s weed (the name is already a clue), Aegopodium podograria, is a vigorous ground cover that spreads by underground creeping rootstocks. It is tough and easy to grow but can spread into areas where you don’t want it if not contained by a wood, metal or concrete barrier.
I love California poppies, but they scatter their seeds into areas beyond where I want them to grow. They are easily pulled, but if your time is limited, this is one job you can eliminate by planting something else.