This 2008 file photo shows a bunch of boiled eggs in a bowl. For easy-to-peel eggs, place eggs into a heavy-duty 4-quart pot with cold water. Bring the water to a boil and cover the pot. Turn the heat off and let sit in the hot water for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Crack the bottom of each egg and slip the eggshell off. Rinse in the hot water to remove any small shell fragments.