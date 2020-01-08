Four new flowers have received awards from All-America Selections, a nonprofit organization for testing new flower and vegetable varieties. Developers of new varieties send their best new varieties to be tested in trial grounds throughout North America.
Rudbeckia Gold Rush has bright golden yellow daisy flowers with black centers. This new hybrid perennial black-eyed Susan has compact, upright plants that grow about 2 feet high (about two-thirds the size of other black-eyed Susan varieties). Flowers have downward curved petals, giving them a dome shape. Gold Rush blooms from mid-summer to frost. This new perennial is drought tolerant and resistant to leaf spot fungus. Grows best in full sun.
Echinacea Sombrero Baja Burgundy has 3 inch solid, deep reddish burgundy daisy flowers. Plants of Sombrero Baja Burgundy have sturdy, bushy growth about 18 to 20 inches high. That is about half the height of a typical purple coneflower. This deer-resistant perennial blooms from early summer to frost and prefers full sun.
Coleus Main Street Beale Street has rich ruby red leaves that hold their color well. Unlike most coleus, Beale Street grows in full sun as well as partial to full shade. This versatility means that it can be grown anywhere in the garden. Full robust plants grow from 2 to 3 feet high. Beale Street only produces a few flowers late in the season, which enhances the appearance of this plant that is grown for its colorful leaves.
Nasturtium Tip Top Rose has 2 inch showy rose flowers on strong, yet compact plants that grow about 15 inches high and 18 inches wide. Tip Top is more vigorous and floriferous than other nasturtiums. Flower color does not fade as blossoms age. Both leaves and flowers are edible. What a colorful addition to any salad. Blooms from early summer to frost and likes full sun to partial shade. Nasturtium is easily started from seeds planted directly in the soil.
It is sometimes difficult to locate these new, award-winning varieties in the first season they are introduced. However, Rudbeckia Gold Rush, Echinacea Baja Burgundy and Coleus Beale Street are propagated vegetatively (from cuttings or tissue culture) so they are more likely to be available as plants the first year. The best way to obtain them would be to contact local full-service garden stores and greenhouses now and request them to order plants for you. They must order plants well in advance to make sure of availability at planting time.
One direct online source for plants of Gold Rush and Sombrero Baja Burgundy is selectseeds.com. Select Seeds also has seeds of Nasturtium Tip Top Mix.