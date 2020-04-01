Question: I am stuck at home. I have never been much of a gardener. What gardening tasks could I do right now to keep myself busy?
Answer: Spring weather gives us the urge to get outside and be active. While the coronavirus limits our activities in areas where we might come in contact with others, gardening and landscape improvement are good activities to get some safe exercise. There is a wealth of useful activities that can be accomplished right now in our gardens and landscapes.
Clean upGet your rake out and clean the winter accumulation of leaves and other debris in shrub beds. This might be a good time to place that material in an out-of-the-way corner to start a compost pile. If you haven’t edged your beds for a while, this would be a great time to give those edges a sharp, clean look.
Weed controlThose pesky winter weeds are quite small right now, but they will soon develop flowers and then seeds that will scatter into the soil to grow next season. Bending is good exercise when you pull weeds. Reach down to the base of the weed and pull it out by the root. If you can’t or don’t want to bend, a hoe works well for weeding. My favorite weeding tool is a hula hoe. It is sharp on both front and back and pivots for flexibility. If you get the weeds before they go to seed, they can also be placed in your compost pile.
Fertilize lawns and other permanent plantsApril is an excellent time to give your lawn its first spring fertilizer application. You may want to apply Natural Guard soil activator now and wait until May to apply fertilizer. Almost any lawn fertilizer will work. I check the label to make sure it has iron, as well as nitrogen phosphorus and potassium. Even a small percentage of iron will give your lawn a quick green-up. Look to see if part of the nitrogen is coated with sulfur or poly to give it a longer-lasting effect. Organic fertilizers naturally contain iron and are longer lasting. If you have broadleaf weeds in your lawn, a combination weed and feed product will perform both jobs.
Trees, shrubs, vines and perennial flowers are just starting to grow. They will thrive better with the application of an organic or general-purpose fertilizer such as 16-16-16.
PlantingThis is a great time to plant trees, shrubs and vines, including roses, berries and fruit trees. By mid-April seeds and plants of cool weather vegetables, including root crops like carrots and onions, leaf crops like spinach, lettuce and cabbage, flower bud crops like broccoli and cauliflower and peas are all frost tolerant and grow well in early spring. Cold tolerant flowers like pansies, petunias, alyssum and snapdragon can also be planted by mid-April.
Most nurseries and garden stores are open. Some may have more limited availability as the situation changes.