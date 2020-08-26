Question: I was trapped at home because of the coronavirus. I decided to expand my gardening activity this spring. I planted vegetables and fruits for the first time in years. I now realize there are many other benefits to gardening besides a cheaper and better source of food. Are you finding an increased interest in gardening this year?
Answer: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of people to garden more this year. Many have planted extra vegetables and fruits. Some are expanding their horizons and enjoying the “other fruits” of their gardening experience.
Disasters have interesting impacts on gardening, landscaping and other horticultural activities. When there is less opportunity for expensive recreation, more attention goes to inexpensive activities that can be done at home or near home.
When people spend more time at home, they want to improve their surroundings, including their landscape. They get satisfaction from the improvements they have made with their own hands. This satisfaction is referred to as “self-actualization” by psychologists. For me, this is the most important benefit of gardening.
Another very important benefit is practicing the “law of the harvest.” The law of the harvest is one of the most important laws we can learn for ourselves and teach our children. Many people who flounder through life have never learned this law of nature.
Farmers and ranchers know this law very intimately because it is right in front of them every day. But gardening is an equally good teacher. The law of the harvest can be defined very simply as “you harvest what you plant.” But gardeners know there are many steps between planting and harvest. In following these steps we are practicing the law of the harvest.
It requires regular attention and effort to be successful in growing plants if we are going to enjoy the harvest of food, flowers and beauty. Negative emotions and actions like anger and shouting have no effect on plants. On the other hand, emotions like patience and attentiveness bring positive results.
One of the best applications of these principles is in marriage. Marriages also require regular care and light from each partner to develop a happy relationship. The weeds of argument, infidelity, inattention and lack of communication can destroy a marriage. Nutrients like smiles, hugs, concern and thoughtful acts will also make a marriage thrive.
I find that my physical, as well as emotional well-being, is improved by the exercise involved in gardening. A half-hour in the garden burns calories and improves muscle tone.
I have only mentioned a few of the most important benefits of gardening. The longer you garden, the more benefits you will discover.