Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs With Tomato Onion Jam

This chicken dish can be made all at once or the chicken can be marinated overnight for some extra flavor. 

 Lynda Balslev / Tastefood

Sheet pan dinners are hardly a new trend, but the method is consistently revelatory. It's impossible not to marvel at its simplicity and ability to deliver a one-dish, er, -pan dinner packed with flavor.

This chicken dish is easy and extremely flexible in that you can make it all at once or marinate the chicken a few hours ahead or overnight for convenience, with the bonus of extra flavor from the marinating time. When ready to cook, perch the chicken over sliced onions and tomatoes and let the meat's juices baste the vegetables while they soften and break down into a chunky sauce.

