Question: Now that I’m inside more and paying more attention to my indoor plants, I’m noticing that older leaves on some plants are turning yellow and falling off as fast as new ones are produced. Their general color seems to be dull. What can I do to perk them up?

Answer: Plants use light energy to create new growth. We are going into the lowest light conditions of the year. Days are getting shorter, and light intensity is diminishing as well. As long as plants are producing new leaves, there is not a lot to worry about. There are a few things that can help.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

