Question: Does our warming climate mean we now can grow a wider selection of fruit in east Idaho?
Answer: One of the rare benefits of climate change is indeed a greater selection of fruits can be planted in east Idaho. But it is important to do your homework before you make an investment into plants that are not adapted. Just because you see a plant for sale in a big box store does not mean it is adapted.
In the 1980s and 1990s, most of east Idaho was listed as the colder half of USDA plant hardiness zone four. We are now rated at least a full zone warmer or the warmer part of zone five.
This zone includes many peach, nectarine, apricot and sweet cherry varieties, although some require zone six or warmer. However, these fruits flower earlier than our better-adapted apple, pear and plum varieties, so some years the flowers are damaged by late frosts and produce limited fruit.
Another important consideration is cross-pollination. Many fruit varieties require cross-pollination with a different variety to produce fruit. One way to solve this problem is to plant trees with multiple varieties grafted onto them.
Another consideration is rootstock choice. Full-size fruit trees are not appropriate for most home landscapes. Most fruit trees are grafted onto rootstocks. The type of rootstock used can make a big difference in hardiness as well as tree size. Although most tags and catalogs will only indicate “standard” equals full size, “semi-dwarf,” or “dwarf” rootstocks, full-service garden stores can often find out the specific name of the rootstock that was used, giving a more accurate mature tree size. If they do not have information on a particular rootstock, you can sometimes find it in books or on the internet.
Full service nurseries and garden stores are your best choice in selecting adapted fruit trees. They usually offer varieties with proven adaptability. If a replacement guarantee is offered, you can be confident in your choice. These stores also have qualified employees who can offer advice on pollination requirements and rootstocks.
Our best choice for small fruits are raspberries and strawberries. Some blackberry varieties are also good choices. However, blueberries are not adapted because of acid soil requirements. Even raspberries, strawberries and blackberries prefer more acid soil and greatly benefit from the annual addition of sulfur or sulfur-containing compounds.
If you are intrigued to try something more exotic, I would recommend raintreenursery.com. They offer a very wide range of fruits from throughout the world. Their recommendations on plant hardiness zones, pollination requirements and rootstock choices are also reliable. Their catalog also makes selection easier.