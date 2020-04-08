Question: In response to the coronavirus, I bought several packets of vegetable seeds. I haven’t participated in vegetable gardening since childhood. Could you give some basic instructions for a beginner? I will probably turn some of my lawn into a vegetable garden.
Answer: You are not alone. Seed companies are experiencing a much larger demand for vegetable seeds this year.
Choose a sunny spot for your vegetable garden. Vegetables prefer all day sun but need a minimum of a half-day of sun.
Grow boxes
My recommendation for beginning vegetable gardeners is to use grow boxes. Sides for a grow box need to be a minimum of 10 inches high. The most common material is rot-resistant cedar lumber, but I have seen many other materials used, such as leftover cement blocks. Pre-built boxes are available from various sources.
You can place your box on top of your lawn and fill it with planting soil mix. The soil mix will kill the lawn so you will not need to kill or remove the grass.
It requires about one yard of mix to fill a 4 by 8 box. One yard of soil is equivalent to 14-2 cubic foot bags of bagged soil mix.
Bulk planting soil mix is available from several suppliers, including full-service garden stores. You can pick it up with a pickup truck or have it delivered. You could also combine it with an order for bark dust for mulch in your yard to make the delivery cost more reasonable. Fill the box right to the top because it will settle some after watering.
Another advantage of the grow box soil is that it is loose and well-drained, so you can plant into it even when we have rain. Some of our normal clay soils are very difficult to work when they are wet and sticky. You may need to wait a month if planting in clay soil.
Smaller containers
If you do not have room for a grow box, planter boxes, large nursery pots, tubs or other containers can be used to grow vegetables. Just be sure they have holes in the bottom so water can drain. Support such as wire cages may be needed to support larger vegetables like tomatoes. Bush or determinate type tomatoes are best for containers.
Planting methods
I recommend planting small seeds, like leaf lettuce, spinach, radish, carrot and onion in rectangles rather than single-file rows. A 6 inch by 12-inch rectangle of broadcast carrot seeds will yield as many carrots as 4 or 5 feet of a single file row. I often also plant a little patch of lettuce or beets between flowers or shrubs. Once the seeds sprout, you can thin them to the amount of space needed for each vegetable, such as 1 to 2 inches for carrots and 3 to 4 inches for onions.
Leaf lettuce and spinach do not need to be thinned. Their tops can be snipped for salads within four to five weeks after sowing. They will grow back for repeated harvest. Lettuce and spinach will start to go to seed six to 10 weeks after planting, so save space for a second planting five to six weeks after the first one.
Peas and all of the root, leaf and flower bud vegetables can be planted by mid-April. Wait until May to plant all the fruiting vegetables except peas. Started nursery plants of some vegetables will be available soon.
Starting seeds inside
Tomato and pepper seeds can be started inside now for planting outside in late May. If you start some of your own seeds inside, place them near a south-facing window or use additional artificial light. Seeds sprout best at a temperature of 70 degrees. Electrically heated seed starting mats are available for less than $25.
As an alternative, you could pick up some small tomato plants at a local greenhouse and plant them into larger pots.
Once seedlings develop four leaves, they can be placed outside when daytime high temperatures reach 50 degrees and brought inside at night. This combination of cool day temperatures and warm night temperatures causes plants to grow more compactly. Plants should be placed in the shade for the first two or three days and given full sun after that. Plants dry quickly outside and may need to be watered more than once per day.
Fertilization
I add some general purpose fertilizer such as 16-16-16 at the time I plant seed or plants. Then I make a second application after about six weeks to long term vegetables, like tomatoes and squash. My favorite is Osmocote flower and vegetable fertilizer (15-15-15). This is a coated fertilizer that is gradually released over a four to six week period and produces optimum uniform growth.
Soil improvement for no-till gardening
Every time you add organic matter to the soil you are improving it. When I redid my front yard several years ago, I placed about 3 inches of bark dust on top of heavy clay soil and rototilled it in. Since that time I have not needed to spade or till the soil again. Each year I add at least an inch of bark or other organic material to this area. The soil has become very much like the grow box soil.
I recently planted some pansy plants in this area. It was easy for me to dig holes for each plant with a trowel.