Question: Is the warming climate making it possible to grow more kinds of fruit here in east Idaho?
Answer: Yes, one positive aspect of a warming climate is that we can now grow many fruits that were not hardy back in the '80s and '90s. Our climate zone has changed from United States Department of Agriculture zone 4 to zone 5. About 1989 or 1990 is the last year I can remember winter temperatures dipping into the minus 20 to minus 35 degree range for several days, which is characteristic of zone 4.
Fruits that are in zone 5 include sweet cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, pears, oriental plums, hardy kiwi, most grapes and blackberries. Even though blueberries are rated as zone 4 fruits, they are completely unadapted to our alkaline soil.
Fruit varieties vary in their hardiness. Not all peach and cherry varieties are fully hardy in zone 5. So, check labels and descriptions carefully. Local full-service nurseries and garden stores are more careful in selecting adapted varieties than big box stores.
Most fruit trees are grafted onto rootstocks. The type of rootstock used can make a difference in hardiness and tree size. This is another reason for buying from a full-service store. Normally full-size fruit trees are too large for home garden situations although some varieties are genetically more dwarf. Semi-dwarf varieties are usually best suited to home gardens, but fully dwarf varieties are also adaptable to our warming climate. Some dwarf varieties require staking support. Some dwarf fruit trees may be planted in containers.
Another consideration in planting fruit trees is pollination. Most apples, most sweet cherries, most pears and some plum, peach, nectarine and apricot trees require planting two different varieties for cross-pollination. If you do not have room for two trees, you may be able to find trees with multiple varieties grafted on the same tree. Multiple varieties are also commonly available on espalier trees that are suitable for smaller areas. Another possibility is to plant two trees in the same hole, with a double trunk and branches trained to grow on only one-half of each trunk.
If you live in colder areas, such as Ashton or Driggs, that were previously zone 3, you can now grow zone 4 varieties. Peaches, nectarines and apricots are not recommended for planting in areas where seed potatoes are grown. These fruits are alternate hosts for a disease that can damage seed potatoes.
Small fruits suitable for this area include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, grapes, currants and gooseberries. Choose day-neutral strawberries for summer-long harvest. Other unusual fruits are available online from nurseries, such as raintreenursery.com.